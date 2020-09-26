The Houston Area Chamber of Commerce will host its second demolition derby of 2020 tonight (Sept. 26) in the arena at the chamber fairgrounds on North U.S. 63.
The inaugural “COVID Clash” will begin at 6 p.m., with gates opening at 5. Tickets are $10 each, or $5 for kids ages 6-12 (children 5-and-under get in free).
Food will be available and a Power Wheels competition for kids ages 3-9 is planned (participants must supply their own vehicle).
Cash prizes will be awarded in two divisions: Full size light weld and bone stock compact.
Another derby is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 24 in Houston. Proceeds from that event will benefit the Houston Rural and Raymondville fire departments.
For information, call 417-967-2220.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.