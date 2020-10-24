Houston’s third demolition derby of 2020 is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 24) in the arena at the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce fairgrounds on North U.S. 63.
The event is a fundraiser for the Houston Rural and Raymondville fire departments.
Tickets are $10 each or $5 for children ages 6-12 (kids 5-and-under get in free).
Prizes will be awarded in two categories. A Power Wheels competition for kids ages 3-9 will take place (participants must supply own vehicle).
Food will be available.
For more information, call Houston Rural Chief Don Gaston at 417-217-1747.
