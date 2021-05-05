Let's crash

Drivers will look to hit an opponent this Saturday during demolition derby hosted by the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce.

 DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD

The first of three demolition derbies scheduled to take place this year in Houston is set for this Saturday (May 8) in the arena at the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce Fairgrounds on North U.S. 63.

The “Spring Smash” begins at 7 p.m., with gates opening at 6.

Competition in two classes is planned, with cash prizes going to first, second and third-place finishers.

Admission is $10, or $5 for children ages 6 to 12 (kids 5-and-under get in free).

The pits will open at noon and registration begins at noon.

A power wheels derby is also planned for kids ages 3 to 9 (participants must supply their own vehicle).

For more information, call chamber director Angie Quinlan at 417-967-2220. To discuss rules, call chamber board member Rustin Miller at 417-217-2812.

The chamber’s web address is www.myhoustonchamber.com.

Download PDF Derby information

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments