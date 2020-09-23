Derby

The Houston Area Chamber of Commerce will host the COVID Clash demolition derby this Saturday (Sept. 26).

The Houston Area Chamber of Commerce will host its second demolition derby of 2020 this Saturday (Sept. 26) in the arena at the chamber fairgrounds on North U.S. 63.

The inaugural “COVID Clash” will begin at 6 p.m., with gates opening at 5. Tickets are $10 each, or $5 for kids ages 6-12 (children 5-and-under get in free).

Food will be available and a Power Wheels competition for kids ages 3-9 is planned (participants must supply their own vehicle).

Cash prizes will be awarded in two divisions: Full size light weld and bone stock compact.

Another derby is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 24 in Houston. Proceeds from that event will benefit the Houston Rural and Raymondville fire departments.

For information, call 417-967-2220.

