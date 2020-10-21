derby

For the third time in 2020, the arena at the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce Fairgrounds will host a demolition derby on Oct. 24.

 DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD

Houston’s third demolition derby of 2020 is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 24) in the arena at the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce fairgrounds on North U.S. 63.

The event is a fundraiser for the Houston Rural and Raymondville fire departments.

Tickets are $10 each or $5 for children ages 6-12 (kids 5-and-under get in free).

Prizes will be awarded in two categories. A Power Wheels competition for kids ages 3-9 will take place (participants must supply own vehicle).

Food will be available.

For more information, call Houston Rural Chief Don Gaston at 417-217-1747.

Derby ad

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments