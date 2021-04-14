The first of three demolition derbies scheduled to take place this year in Houston is set for Saturday, May 8, in the arena at the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce Fairgrounds on North U.S. 63.
The “Spring Smash” begins at 7 p.m., with gates opening at 6.
Competition in two classes is planned, with cash prizes going to first, second and third-place finishers.
Admission is $10, or $5 for children ages 6 to 12 (kids 5-and-under get in free).
The pits will open at noon and registration begins at noon.
A power wheels derby is also planned for kids ages 3 to 9 (participants must supply their own vehicle).
For more information, call chamber director Angie Quinlan at 417-967-2220. To discuss rules, call chamber board member Rustin Miller at 417-217-2812.
The chamber’s web address is www.myhoustonchamber.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.