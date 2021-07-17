The delta variant continues to take hold in southwest Missouri and Texas County, according data released Saturday by the Missouri Department of Health.
In Texas County, there have been 54 positive cases in the last seven days measured, it said. The positivity rate — the percentage of those testing positive — is 29.9 percent. Cases are up 31.7 percent in the last seven days.
Health officials said the rise in cases is due to a high number of nonvaccinated population in the region. Texas County’s vaccination rate stood at only 20.9 percent, as of July 15. Those completed vaccinations was 24.2 percent.
There have been 264 shots given in the county in the seven days prior to Thursday.
The Texas County Health Department, whose numbers tend to measure a higher number than the state, said Friday night it had 79 cases from July 13-16. Of those, only two had been vaccinated. From July 6 – July 11, it said there were 43 new cases.
Coronavirus case rates and hospitalizations in Missouri have reached levels not seen since winter.
Doctors say they are seeing more younger, health patients than any time since the pandemic started.
Steve Edwards, the CEO of CoxHealth, said Saturday the vaccine appears about 97 to 99 percent effective against severe disease, hospitalization and mortality with the Delta variant. For those vaccinated, it provides a high level of protection against severe disease.
Where can I get a shot? Missouri Ozarks Community Health, 1340 S. Sam Houston Blvd., Houston; and 904 Zimmerman Ave., Cabool; Walmart Supercenter, 1433 S. Sam Houston Blvd., Houston; Walgreens, 100 N. Grand Ave., in Houston; any Texas County Memorial Hospital Clinic; and Rinne Pharmacy, Licking. (Find details at vaccines.gov)
Texas County’s vaccinated rate at 20.9 percent
About 21 percent in Texas County are completely vaccinated for COVID-19, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Saturday.
That’s about half of the Missouri rate – 40 percent.
As of Saturday in Texas County, 6,155 residents have initiated vaccinations, and 5,308 have completed the two-dose process. In the last seven days, doses have been administered to 264 people. Doses are available at Walgreens in downtown Houston, Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston, Missouri Ozarks Community Health in Houston, Cabool and Licking, Houston Walmart Supercenter and Texas County Health Department in Houston.
Here are the completed vaccination rates for counties in south-central Missouri, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services: Texas, 20.9 percent; Phelps, 31.1; Dent, 20; Shannon, 18.8; Howell, 18.5; Douglas, 15.7; Wright, 22.4; Laclede, 24.1; and Pulaski, 12.1.
Here is the percentage of residents who have initiated the process: Texas, 24.2 percent; Phelps, 34.7; Dent, 22.7; Shannon, 22.1; Howell, 23,8; Douglas, 18.9; Wright, 26.9; Laclede, 28.8; and Pulaski, 14.6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.