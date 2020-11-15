Going into the second day of the fall firearms deer season there have been 750 deer killed in Texas County as of Sunday morning, reports the Missouri Department of Conservation.

The first day found rain and wind hampering hunting.

The breakdown in the county is: Bucks, 467; button bucks, 55; and does, 228.

The leader in the state is Bollinger County with 927. Also among the top counties was: Howell (907), Benton (839), Franklin (829), Wayne (795), Monroe (778), Macon (770).

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments