Graveside services for Lowell E. Stilley, 77, of Bucyrus, are 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, at Dykes Cemetery west of Houston.
Visitation is 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston,
Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: July 30, 2020 @ 10:21 pm
Graveside services for Lowell E. Stilley, 77, of Bucyrus, are 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, at Dykes Cemetery west of Houston.
Visitation is 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston,
FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.