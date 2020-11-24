Charles “Chalky” Wells, a Houston city councilman, died overnight following an illness of several weeks.
Mr. Wells, a pharmacist, represented Ward II during two stints on the council. He was elected to a two-year term in April. He was 74.
He was semi-retired and did occasional relief pharmacist work. Active in civic affairs, he was a member of the Houston Development Co., a group that worked to improve the economic climate of Houston, and The Bank of Houston board of directors before its sale.
Survivors include his wife, Alice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Evans Funeral Home in Houston. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
