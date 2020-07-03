The deadline to register to vote in the Aug. 4 Primary is Wednesday.

To find out if you are registered to vote in Missouri, visit the Missouri Secretary of State’s website. If you are not currently registered, you may be able to register online, by mail or in person at the county clerk’s office on the third floor of the Texas County Administration Center on Grand Avenue.

Candidates for all of the U.S. House and Missouri seats in the House of Representatives will be on the August ballot, as will candidates for half of the Missouri Senate, county positions and Medicaid expansion.

