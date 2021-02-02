Pig parade

Dates are set for weigh-ins for animals to be shown at the 2021 Texas County Livestock Fair.

 DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD

The 2021 Texas County Livestock Fair will take place from Tuesday, July 27, through Saturday, July 31.

The Texas County Fair Board has announced that weigh-ins for market steers will occur from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 14, in the livestock barn area at the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce Fairgrounds on North U.S. 63.

Weigh-ins for replacement heifers, market sheep, goats and swine are set for 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, April 18.

Prior to weighing in an animal, participants must fill out paperwork that available at the scales area. Goats and sheep will be weighed adjacent to the goat and sheep barn, while swine and other animals will be weighed by the swine barn.

Participants may sell one animal per species and no more than a total of two, and may weigh-in two animals per species and choose one before the fair weigh-in.

For more information, call Curtis at 417-217-2588, Sherri at 417-260-1256, Traci at 417-260-4165 or Diane at 417-457-6313.

