The dates for the annual Raymondville Picnic have been announced.
The 70th anniversary will be celebrated May 20-22. Planning is underway by the Raymondville Community Betterment Group. Chantel Richards is the chairperson.
For more information contact Richards at 417-217-0612 or Debbie at 417-457-6281.
