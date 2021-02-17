A sprawling winter storm swept across Texas County this week, closing schools and businesses and making roads dangerous as snow and ice fell in perilously frigid conditions that arrive just once in a generation.
On Tuesday morning, the low hit minus 11 and wind chills struck 21 below zero locally. And more snow struck overnight making roads dangerous on Wednesday.
At about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, several slide offs were reported in the county.
The county’s seven school districts closed. Two — Houston and Summersville — said they would offer online instruction this week.
City of Houston and MoDOT crews worked overtime as snow continued to pile up Monday after beginning the previous day.
As temperatures fell, the thickness of ice grew, which presented a challenge for farmers and their livestock. West of Houston, the Big Piney River at Dogs Bluff was frozen. Water stopped running at some places as lines were affected by the frigid temperatures. On Monday night, the Houston Rural Fire Department was called to Morton Road after a fire ignited as a space heater was used to thaw pipes beneath at a home. No damage was reported.
The City of Houston on Monday asked its large electrical customers to begin conserving electrical usage to avoid hitting a demand target that causes rates to jump significantly because of peak consumption.
That includes users such as Durham Co., Houston Walmart Supercenter, Texas County Memorial Hospital and Texas County. Unlike possible rolling blackouts in Springfield, none is expected here. The city is a member of a consortium that receives its power from several different sources.
City Administrator Scott Avery said large customers — and residential customers — are asked to reduce consumption. The end result could help pocketbooks. Demand rates, he said, can be six times the normal cost of energy usually incurred.
These tips were offered:
•Wear layers of clothing and use extra blankets.
•Set thermostat settings at 68 degrees or as low as possible while you are home. Customers who are elderly or have medical conditions complicated by the cold should not lower their thermostat.
•Lock doors and windows for a better seal. For drafty windows, close storm windows and consider keeping window shades closed for extra insulation.
•Don't block heating system air vents with furniture, curtains or rugs.
•Close fireplace damper when not in use.
•Roll up a towel to put at the bottom of a leaky door to keep drafts at bay.
•Turn off nonessential lights.
•Postpone all nonessential energy use.
•Turn off and unplug computers, monitors, charges, printers and televisions during non-use.
Avery said the city also was moving to reduce its own electrical consumption. Thermostats have been lowered and the city may move one well to a backup generator.
INTERCOUNTY ISSUES MESSAGE
By Monday evening, Intercounty Electric Cooperative based at Licking made a call for help to its customers.
“Due to extreme and extended cold temperatures, our cooperative system and many utilities throughout the region continue to exceed all-time electricity demand. We are urging members to reduce their impact on the grid by reducing electricity use as much as possible. High power consumption levels across the grid have the potential to cause intermittent service disruptions. Taking steps to decrease your power usage at this time will help while we navigate this extreme weather event,” it said in a statement
STORM SHELTER REMAINS OPEN
The Houston Storm Shelter opened as a warming station as the extreme temperatures arrived.
The shelter is situated at Pine and First streets. It will be open through 8 a.m. Friday, Avery said.
Persons who are in need of a place to keep warm can call Texas County 911 at 417-967-5999, who will notify the fire chief to open the building.
The Texas County Food Pantry issued a statement Monday on how to help those with needs. “This often are those you see hanging out in convenience stores, laundromats, fast food restaurants. Disheveled and usually carrying bags or back packs. If you can safely approach them just slide them a note saying, ‘if you need shelter, call 417-967-4484 or 417-217-9683. ’ ”
The worst that can happen is someone is momentarily offended. The best is that you've helped get someone out of this cold and into somewhere safe.”
MEDICAL ISSUES
Extreme temperatures also caused some medical issues in the area. On Monday night, frostbite cases were being reported. One person was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital.
