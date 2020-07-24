While it not clear when the Houston Senior Center might open again amid a global pandemic, a curbside hot meal program will launch in August, it was announced Friday.
Bernadine Hohlt, center administrator, said seniors can drive up to the center on Grand Avenue and pick up their favorite baked chicken meal.
The center continues to offer frozen meals for curbside pickup since it serves the most vulnerable population of 60 and older.
Persons with questions can call 417-967-4119.
