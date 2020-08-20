Mark Croarkin has been named the district engineer for the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Southeast District, which includes Texas County. The district serves 25 counties and is the largest MoDOT district geographically.
A licensed professional engineer, Croarkin has spent 22 years in the field of transportation. Originally from southeast Missouri, Croarkin studied at Three Rivers Community College in Poplar Bluff, before finishing his degree in civil engineering at the University of Missouri - Rolla.
Croarkin started his career at MoDOT as a summer intern in 1995 and joined the department full time in 1997 as a construction inspector in Van Buren. He moved up through the ranks and has worked in six of MoDOT’s seven districts. He was a resident engineer for Safe & Sound, the largest bridge program in state history and one of the department’s first design-build projects. Croarkin has been serving the St. Louis District for the last 10 years, most recently as the assistant district engineer over operations.
“I look forward to serving the citizens of southeast Missouri,” Croarkin said. “That area is home for me. I know the district employees are exceptional, and I hope to work with community leaders to achieve great things for the entire region.”
Croarkin loves to spend time on Current River in his hometown of Doniphan. He has three grown children and looks forward to relocating with his wife near his office in Sikeston, Missouri.
“I can’t wait for my 6-year-old grandson to come visit me in southeast Missouri,” Croarkin said.
