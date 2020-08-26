Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO), the sole supplier of blood and plasma to patients at more than 40 area hospitals, including Texas County Memorial Hospital, is in critical need for all A and O blood types.
It will visit First Baptist Church at Cabool from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday.
Reserves of these types have fallen to potentially dangerous levels. Eligible donors are strongly urged to give immediately at a CBCO donor center or mobile blood drive coming to their area CBCO said.
“Our blood donation rate continues to lag behind hospital demand, resulting in sustained and very low reserve levels,” CBCO Media Relations Representative Chris Pilgrim said. “We need an increased push in donations of A and O blood types over the next several days to help stabilize the area’s blood supply. This particular appeal affects over 75 percent of our donor base in terms of who can help, so chances are you are eligible to have a positive impact on the lives of others. We need you right now.”
A significant decrease in school and university blood drive opportunities are adding to the challenge. During the academic year, up to 50 percent of the total blood donated to CBCO comes from students. “We’re off to a very slow start in our schools this year as they navigate their way back from shutdowns,” Pilgrim said. “The majority of schools are cooperating as best they can in keeping their scheduled blood drives on the books, but many of those drives will be well short of their projected goals. We need to see an extra effort from our general donor base to help make up that shortfall.”
