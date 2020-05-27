Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO), the sole supplier of blood and plasma to all area hospitals, including Texas County Memorial Hospital, is issuing a critical appeal for all blood types.
Increased local usage and blood drive cancellations continue, with blood reserves below one-day levels for all blood types. Eligible donors are strongly urged to give immediately.
Most of the organization’s mobile blood drives for April and May were cancelled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 6,500 donations have been lost. There are limited opportunities to give this week at mobile blood drive in the service region, but it remains vitally important to continue to see increased donation levels at CBCO’s four donor centers until further notice.
“We came out of the Memorial Day weekend in dire need of help from our donors,” CBCO Executive Director Anthony Roberts said. “We’re having a difficult time keeping our shelves stocked, and since we’re the sole provider of blood to area hospitals, a blood shortage impacts us locally. It is vitally important to help the area where you live by giving blood that will be used to benefit your friends and neighbors.”
“We are so appreciative of our faithful donors and the many first-time donors who have stepped up during this time of need,” Roberts said. “Many of those who donated for the first time when all of this started are now eligible to give again and we are urging them to please consider making another donation. And if you have never donated, now is the perfect time to start.”
During May, all donors receive a free T-shirt and donors at the Springfield donor center will also receive a FandangoNOW home-streaming movie voucher. Donation opportunities exist at CBCO donor centers in Springfield, Joplin, Springdale and Bentonville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.