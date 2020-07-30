The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks reports a critical need for blood when a drive is held Friday, Aug. 7, in Houston.
The event runs from 1 to 5:30 p.m. at First Christian Church on East Highway 17.
The blood needs for area patients have increased, but mobile blood drive cancellations continue. As a result, any mobile blood drives that remain scheduled become vitally important, said the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks.
Since March, more than 280 blood drives have been cancelled or postponed due to COVID-19. That represents about 9,000 potential donations. Donors will receive an “Extreme Adventure” T-shirt and a $5 gift card at the organization’s online store.
Donors are strongly encouraged to make an appointment to give to maintain social distancing guidelines and improve donor flow. Masks are required, and one can be provided. To schedule an appointment, see www.cbco.org/donate-blood.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.