A Licking teenager escaped injury Monday morning in a crash that totaled two vehicles, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Chance L. Bryson, 17, was traveling westbound on Highway CC in a 1995 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera when he fell asleep, crossed the centerline and struck an eastbound 2011 Chevrolet Impala operated by Sheena P. Turner, 37, of Salem.
Turner, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken with moderate injuries to Salem Memorial District Hospital. Both vehicles were totaled after the 7:50 a.m. accident about eight miles west of Salem, and Bryson was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.
