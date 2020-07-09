A Van Buren woman was injured late Wednesday night in a crash on U.S. 60 about two miles west of Willow Springs in Texas County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Ashley V. Mace, 25, of Goodman, was driving a westbound 2003 Dodge Ram 1500 than ran off the left side of the roadway and overturned.
A passenger, Destiny J. Wead, who had minor injuries and was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by ambulance to Ozarks Medical Center at West Plains.
The truck had moderate damage, and Mace was wearing a seat belt.
