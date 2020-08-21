An accident in northwest Texas County hurt a Waynesville woman Thursday night.
Desiree Malam, 50, was traveling north on Highway 17 when her vehicle ran off the roadway and struck a tree. She was taken with minor injuries to Mercy in Lebanon.
The 2017 Honda Civic had extensive damage. The driver was wearing a seat belt, said Tpr. Cathryn Davis.
