TCMH Licking Clinic physician, Douglas Crase, MD, has been appointed to the board of the MAFP (Missouri Academy of Family Physicians) as the District 9 director.
The MAFP was established in 1947, chartered in 1948, and is the Missouri chapter of the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP). It represents physicians, residents and medical students engaged in family medicine. Continuing medical education offerings were, and remain, one of its greatest strengths. The organization recognizes that family medicine physicians are the cornerstone of a comprehensive medical home.
The MAFP is dedicated to optimizing the health of the patients, families and communities of Missouri by supporting family physicians in providing patient care, advocacy, education and research.
Crase, a board-certified family medicine doctor specializing in obstetrics, was named to serve by his contemporaries for being recognized a leader in family medicine.
In his new position as director, Crase will advocate on behalf of his patients and profession and work to promote and maintain high standards of the practice of family medicine.
“I am excited to serve our local community in this new role,” Crase explained. “I will continuously strive to improve the overall population health of our area. I understand firsthand the impact a physician can make on the health of people in rural America, and the people of Licking have always been very supportive of our local clinic. I enjoy taking care of people and the problem-solving aspect of being a doctor.”
He sees patients of all ages at the clinic and delivers babies at Texas County Memorial Hospital. Crase is on the hospital medical staff, and cares for inpatients at TCMH.
The TCMH Family Clinic in Licking is scheduling patients for Crase. To make an appointment or to find out more information, please call the clinic at 573-674-3011.
