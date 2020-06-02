ONE KILLED IN ACCIDENT

A crane accident Tuesday sent two persons to General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital. One was pronounced later. A second was treatment and released with minor injuries. 

An incident involving a crane killed one person Tuesday afternoon at Fort Leonard Wood. 

Fort Leonard Wood emergency services personnel arrived on the scene within minutes after the incident.

A U.S. Department of Army civilian on site was transported by ambulance to the General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital and was pronounced dead by medical personnel at 3:28 p.m.

A second civilian on site was also transported to the fort hospital and was evaluated and released with minor injuries.

The identification of the deceased is being withheld until next-of-kin notification is made.

The Fort Leonard Wood Directorate of Emergency Services and the Army’s Criminal Investigation Command are investigating the incident.

