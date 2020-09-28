Texas County’s COVID-19 cases increased 15 since Friday, the Texas County Health Department reported Monday afternoon.
Cumulative cases stood at 323, up from 308 on Friday. It said 280 have recovered since the pandemic began. There are three hospitalized and two have died.
There are 38 cases in isolation.
At the Houston School District on Monday, positive cases are dropping as is the quarantine number. The campus was closed to students three days last week. On Monday, a new two day in classrooms and three days virtually began for middle school and high school students. The elementary school continues with its normal routine.
On Monday, there were five high school students out of classrooms with positive tests, one middle school student and one elementary school staff member.
