CASE UPDATE

Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, testing results for COVID-19 cases are expected to slow over the next few days.

In an update given Friday by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Texas County was showing 39 cases in the last seven days with a positivity rate of about 23 percent. The figure notes the percentage of positive cases in the last seven days.

Statewide, there were 2,743 patients in hospitals. (The figures lag three days). Of those, 648 were in ICU beds and another 353 were on ventilators, the state health department said.

