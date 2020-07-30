The Great Lakes Valley Conference announced Monday it will postpone the majority of fall athletics seasons to the second semester due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The athletic programs at Drury University in Springfield, Missouri S&T in Rolla and Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar are all impacted.
The following sports have been postponed to the second semester:
•Men's soccer
•Women's soccer
•Volleyball
•Football
The following sports are permitted to go on in the fall:
•Men's cross country
•Women's cross country
•Men's golf
•Women's golf
•Men's tennis
•Women's tennis
In addition, the GLVC said several winter sports are scheduled to begin as early as September. The sports of women's bowling, men's and women's swimming and diving and men's and women's indoor track and field are allowed to go on as scheduled.
The GLVC has established Oct. 1 as the deadline to determine the competition start date for men's and women's basketball along with swimming.
Baseball and softball will be permitted to only have intrasquad competition in the fall.
"While this is understandably disappointing for the affected sports, I encourage everyone associated with the @drurypanthers to remain optimistic about the future of intercollegiate athletics in light of advancements in vaccines, testing and safety protocols," Drury Athletics Director Corey Bray said in a tweet.
“Regrettably, we find ourselves having to make these difficult decisions in July similar to those made in mid-March, regarding the postponement of GLVC competition for football, soccer, and volleyball for the fall semester,” GLVC Commissioner Jim Naumovich added in a release. “We remain optimistic that we can provide our student-athletes impacted by today’s news with meaningful opportunities to engage with their teammates and coaches throughout the fall semester to prepare for the planned return to competition in the spring."
The GLVC's scheduling committee will soon begin to determine second-semester, regular-season schedule models for all affected sports with health and safety, as well as, institutional facility, personnel, and cost-containment measures in mind. In addition, dates and locations for all GLVC Championships will be announced at a later date.
SPRINGFIELD NEWS-LEADER
