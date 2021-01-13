Texas County is showing better trends on the number of COVID-19 cases, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Wednesday.
In the last seven days there have been 42 cases. The positivity rate, while high, has declined to 29 percent. The state figure is 17.2 percent. That's the percentage of positive cases recorded in a week. In the county, the number had been as high as about 40 percent.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.