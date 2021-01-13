CASE UPDATE

Texas County is showing better trends on the number of COVID-19 cases, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Wednesday.

In the last seven days there have been 42 cases. The positivity rate, while high, has declined to 29 percent. The state figure is 17.2 percent. That's the percentage of positive cases recorded in a week. In the county, the number had been as high as about 40 percent. 

