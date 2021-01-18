COVID-19 UPDATE

There have been 20 positive COVID-19 cases since Friday, the Texas County Health Department reported on Monday.

Most of those — 13 — occurred Friday before the weekend and Monday’s holiday.

There are four hospitalized and 31 cases positive at home. The death tally in the county since the pandemic began stands at 23.

The positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases among tests in the last seven days — stood at 22.1 percent in the county, reported the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Missouri's figure is 12.9 percent.

Of the 1,533 cases in the county since spring, 1,498 are off isolation.

The trajectory on the number of cases in the county has improved recently. 

 

