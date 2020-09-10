CASES IDENTIFIED

The Texas County Health Department said Wednesday night there were 33 persons in isolation with COVID-19.

One is hospitalized and two deaths have occurred.

To take 170 cases have been confirmed; 134 have recovered.

The number had increased by seven when the last report was made on Monday.

