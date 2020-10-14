The number of patients hospitalized because of COVID-19 across Missouri reached a record of more than 1,400 on Tuesday, according to a weekly email newsletter from the Missouri Hospital Association.
Technical issues have silenced Missouri's public dashboard of COVID-19 data since Saturday, but the Missouri Hospital Association updates its data and sends out a newsletter each week.
The number of hospitalizations eclipses previous records set the week before, when hospitalizations topped 1,300 for the first time and remained there for three consecutive days, until the state's last dashboard entry for Oct. 9. The biggest increases this week were seen in the northern and southern regions of the state.
The availability of patient beds in intensive care units continues to decrease statewide, the newsletter also reported. The percent of ICU beds available in the state’s northwest region fell to just 19%, which was half compared to the previous week.
Across the state, less than 31% of ICU beds were available. The percent of coronavirus tests coming back positive is more than 10% in all regions of the state, a dangerous sign of widespread community transmission.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.