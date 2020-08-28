CORONAVIRUS

The number of COVID-19 cases included by eight since Wednesday, the Texas County Health Department reported Friday. 

 CDC

Texas County’s COVID-19 numbers increased by eight from Wednesday, the Texas County Health Department said.

It said there were four hospitalized and nine in isolation at home. The cumulative total since the pandemic began is 97. Of the laboratory tests to date, there have been 3,766 negative and 97 positive. One death has been recorded in the county.

For the third time in a week, Missouri reported more than 1,400 new cases of COVID-19 Friday.

Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services reported 1,418 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, reaching a total of 80,992. The state also reported 14 more deaths over the last 24 hours, reaching a total of 1,464.

 

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments