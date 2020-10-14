A third person has died in Texas County as a result of COVID-19 and the number of positive cases jumped 12 from Tuesday, the Texas County Health Department reported Wednesday afternoon.
Persons in home isolation after testing positive stand at 50. Four are hospitalized.
Since the pandemic began, there have been 502 cases in the county; 445 have recovered.
The latest death involved a resident who had tested positive in mid-September and had been hospitalized since, the health department said.
Data from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services remains offline and not available for a fifth straight day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.