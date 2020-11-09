COVID-19 cases in Texas County jumped by 52 over the weekend and Monday, the Texas County Health Department reported Monday night.
There are three hospitalized. It said admitted patients reported recently have since been discharged. The positivity rate in the county — the number of cases testing positive over the last seven days — stood at 37.6 percent, according to the Missouri Department of Health. That’s nearly twice the state average. The total cases stand at 787 since the pandemic started.
“COVID-19 is easily spread through close contact by respiratory droplets. Physical distancing works. The best way to reduce individual risk is to minimize exposure. The more community events, social activities, group gatherings and parties attended - exponentially (more and more) it all begins to add up to a lot of different people you may be exposed to,” the health department said.
“In the home setting, isolate from other family members when symptomatic. Stay home anytime waiting on test results. A large number of new cases (clusters) are a direct result of transmission from an individual to multiple family or friends within their group.”
Missouri on Monday reported 2,016 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, a record number, and the first time it has surpassed 2,000. Missouri hospitalization data lags three days, and not every hospital reports every day.
The state also reported 3,244 new cases of the virus, bringing the total to 212,441 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
