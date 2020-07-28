The number of COVID-19 cases in Texas County stands at 24, up three since week’s end, the Texas County Health Department reported Tuesday.
Four are in isolation at home. No one is hospitalized.
No other information was released locally.
Missouri topped its daily high for new COVID-19 cases Tuesday for the ninth time this month, adding 1,773 cases and raising the death toll by 12.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has attributed daily spikes in cases to backlogs in entering test results into state databases as testing and cases have increased, but the state's 7-day average for daily cases, which can flatten spikes, has also significantly increased this month.
Missouri is averaging 1,437 new cases announced a day this week compared with 848 the week before and 437 at the beginning of July. Tuesday's count of 1,773 new cases topped the previous high on Friday of 1,652.
it sure would help in knowing the threat level if it was posted how many recovered, of the positive test how many are displaying symptoms, and the areas.
