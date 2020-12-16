Another Texas County resident has died of COVID-19, the Texas County Health Department reported Wednesday.
The person was 70-80 years of age. It is the 14th fatality tied to the pandemic.
The department reported fewer positive cases over the last two days - 13. There are seven hospitalized.
The department said 66 are positive and confined to their homes.
The positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases in the last seven days stood at 38.9 percent, the second worst county in the state.
