There was good news and bad news in Wednesday's report from the Texas County Health's Department. One person died, but the numbers of positive cases has slowed. 

Another Texas County resident has died of COVID-19, the Texas County Health Department reported Wednesday. 

The person was 70-80 years of age. It is the 14th fatality tied to the pandemic. 

The department reported fewer positive cases over the last two days - 13. There are seven hospitalized.

The department said 66 are positive and confined to their homes. 

The positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases in the last seven days stood at 38.9 percent, the second worst county in the state. 

