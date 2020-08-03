The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to move upward in Texas County, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said Monday afternoon.
The total number of positive cases stands at 41 when the county health department updated a state release late Monday afternoon. The Texas County Health Department said the count was 41 with 16 isolated and two hospitalized. The state had earlier reported 38 in the county at 2 p.m.
The Houston School District this afternoon announced one of its students has tested positive.
Here is the statement:
"The Texas County Health Department confirmed a new case today of COVID-19 affecting a student in the Houston R-1 School District. The student was involved in one of our summer practice/camp activities during July. Contact tracing has been done in cooperation with the Texas County Health Department and the school district. All potential, known, exposures have been identified and notified directly today by either the school district or the County Health Department. No other students who participated in the July summer camp activity have reported any illness, and the 14-day symptom monitoring period will end this Thursday."
The district said it is monitoring the situation closely and taking all appropriate measures to ensure the safety of its students and staff. Persons with questions can call the county health department at 417-967-4131.
The Texas County number is up nine since Friday. On July 1 in the county there had been five cases since the pandemic began.
In Missouri, cases rose 1,047 in the last day to 52,887. Two more fatalities were recorded, bringing the total to 1,255.
