Texas County’s COVID-19 cases have increased by 46 since Monday, the Texas County Health Department reported on Thursday afternoon.
Those in isolation with positive cases stands at 49, up from 38 at the beginning of the week. Two are hospitalized and two died.
Since the pandemic began, 316 have recovered.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported there have been 67 new cases in the county in the last seven days. The positivity rate stood at 23.1 percent, it said. (The state reported the cumulative total at 343 in the county. Texas County’s number was 369, the county health department said).
STATE: September was a bad month for Missouri in its fight against the coronavirus with no signs of letting up.
Missouri’s rate of new COVID-19 cases and percentage of positive test results were among the highest in the country for the entire month, placing the state in a vulnerable position heading into fall and winter, this week’s White House Coronavirus Task Force report warned.
The past four weekly task force reports to state officials show Missouri in the “red zone” and always among the top 10 states in highest case and positivity rates.
Throughout September, statewide hospitalizations for COVID-19 increased by 29 percent to their highest levels in the pandemic, driven by increases in outstate Missouri.
Over 70 percent of the state’s counties have moderate to high levels of transmission of the virus. The percentage of counties with high levels went from 33 percent at the start of September to 42 percent, the task force reports also show.
