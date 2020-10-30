The number of positive COVID-19 cases increased 22 from Thursday, the Texas County Health Department said Friday as the number of cases statewide spikes.
There were five hospitalized, down one from the previous day. The department said 44 were positive and isolated at home.
To date, there have been 647 cases in the county; 592 have recovered. Six have died, according to the health department.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said the county’s positivity rate stood at 34.1 percent during the last seven days.
Missouri reported 1,530 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, and a record seven-day average of 1,485 hospitalizations. The data lags three days, and reflects totals for Tuesday.
The state also reported 2,507 new cases of the virus, reaching a total of 180,200.
