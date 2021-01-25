CORONAVIRUS

The number of COVID-19 cases tied to the county has decreased recently.

The number of COVID-19 cases continues to show improvement in Texas County, according to recent data.

The Texas County Health Department reported on Monday that there were 20 cases in the county reported since Thursday. There were 29 positive cases isolated at home. Two are hospitalized. The death toll since the pandemic began is unchanged at 23.

The county’s positivity rate is much improved — 14.4 percent on Monday. It had rocketed to nearly 40 percent earlier in the month. The percentage in Missouri was 11.1. The number represents the percentage of positive cases over a seven-day period.

Health experts continue to remind: Wear a mask, wash hands frequently and social distance. 

 

