The number of COVID-19 cases continues to show improvement in Texas County, according to recent data.
The Texas County Health Department reported on Monday that there were 20 cases in the county reported since Thursday. There were 29 positive cases isolated at home. Two are hospitalized. The death toll since the pandemic began is unchanged at 23.
The county’s positivity rate is much improved — 14.4 percent on Monday. It had rocketed to nearly 40 percent earlier in the month. The percentage in Missouri was 11.1. The number represents the percentage of positive cases over a seven-day period.
Health experts continue to remind: Wear a mask, wash hands frequently and social distance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.