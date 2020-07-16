The number of COVID-19 cases increased by one to 14, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said Wednesday afternoon. The 15th was revealed by the county health department later that evening.
The state's dashboard of data can be accessed here.
Area cases show: Wright, 45; Douglas, 17; Howell, 54; Shannon, 29; Dent, 9; Phelps, 52; Pulaski, 146; and Laclede, 115.
The state reports that Wright, Douglas and Dent are in the top 10 of the fastest climbing cases in the state.
Early Wednesday evening, the Cabool School District reported to patrons that a support staff member had tested positive and did not work in a classroom or kitchen setting. It is considered a low risk situation, and the person was never within six feet of anyone for longer than 15 minutes, the school district said.
The Texas County Health Department announced another case late Wednesday evening. It said it is connected to a previous case, and said the person was already following guidance for self-quarantine and isolation at home. No location was mentioned.
