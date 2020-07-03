The Texas County Health Department reported Thursday night that the number of COVID-19 increased to eight following positives tests from three individuals in the county.
None is linked to any location or case previously identified. One was a close contact of a Greene County positive, one is linked to an outbreak occurring in Webster County, and the third has been classified as community spread, meaning it was unable to identify a possible source of infection. The hometowns or recent contacts of those affected were not released.
The United States reported 55,220 new coronavirus cases Thursday, surpassing Wednesday’s record of 52,789, previously the largest single-day total since the start of the pandemic.
The agency on North U.S. 63 also announced:
•The department said it is working to host a community drive-through test clinic in July in collaboration with the medical community. Details have not been confirmed.
•It will no longer release daily when a positive test is confirmed in the county because it said COVID-19 is now widespread in the country.
The Texas County Health Department is moving to a weekly announcement on Mondays. Daily information is updated at 2 p.m. daily from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. (https://bit.ly/3itp1kI) That source was showing six cases in the county on Friday morning.
[ohmy] "It will no longer release daily when a positive test is confirmed in the county because it said COVID-19 is now widespread in the country". Oh that makes no since. Yeah let's stop talking to the citizens your suppose to be protecting. Timely information is not the enemy. Give the Texas county citizens the information so they can make decisions about how they want to proceed. So what if the Covid-19 is widespread in the rest of the country. Protect your citizens.
