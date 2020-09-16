Texas County’s positive COVID-19 count increased 14 from Monday, the Texas County Health Department said Wednesday afternoon.

There are 30 persons in isolation, and the cumulative number of positive cases stands at 215 since the pandemic began.

One person is in hospital, two died and 182 recovered.

