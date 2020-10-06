COVID-19

COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Texas County.

The number of positive COVID-19 cases has increased 72 in the last week in Texas County, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Tuesday.

The total cumulative cases stood at 392.

The positivity rate was 29.3 percent in the last seven days — the 13th highest amount the state’s 114 counties.

There has been an 18 percent rise in cases in the county in the last seven days, the state reported.

