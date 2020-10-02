COVID-19 cases in county increase 20 from Thursday

Texas County’s positive COVID-19 cases increased 20 from yesterday, the Texas County Health Department reported Friday evening.
There are 54 positive cases in isolation, up five from Thursday. Hospitalizations stand at 5; two have died since the pandemic began. Cumulative cases stand at 389.
The health department noted two-thirds of the county’s cases occurred in September.
According to the state’s data website, the county’s positivity rate stood at an alarming 24.2 percent.
Missouri on Friday reported its highest ever rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive, driven largely by continuing outbreaks in rural areas.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported a 7-day average positivity rate of 14.5% Friday. The rate is reported on a three-day delay so the data represented tests from Sept. 23 through Tuesday.
The national seven-day positivity rate was at 4.7% Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University data.
The World Health Organization sets a positivity benchmark of 5% for loosening restrictions in a community. A high rate may also indicate that only the sickest people are getting tested, making it difficult to measure the spread of the virus in the state.
Statewide, Missouri broke its record for COVID-19 hospitalizations on Friday for the 11th consecutive day.
The state reported a seven-day average of 1,158 patients in the state with confirmed or presumed COVID-19. That's up from 1,068 patients reported a week earlier, and 948 hospitalized in the state on Sept. 1.
Statewide hospitalization data is not available for July 13 through July 24, and not every hospital reports every day.
Missouri reported 1,485 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, reaching a total of 129,397 since the beginning of the pandemic. The state death toll rose to 2,144, a daily increase of 16.
