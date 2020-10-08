CORONAVIRUS

There were 40 positive cases in isolation in the county on Thursday. Six are hospitalized.

The number of COVID-19 cases increased 12 from Wednesday, the Texas County Health Department reported Thursday afternoon.

Active in-house isolation was down 12 — at 40. The number of those hospitalized stood at six, unchanged from the prior day.

In all, 393 have recovered. The total number of cumulative cases in the county is 441, the majority of which occurred in August and September.

