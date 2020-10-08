The number of COVID-19 cases increased 12 from Wednesday, the Texas County Health Department reported Thursday afternoon.
Active in-house isolation was down 12 — at 40. The number of those hospitalized stood at six, unchanged from the prior day.
In all, 393 have recovered. The total number of cumulative cases in the county is 441, the majority of which occurred in August and September.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.