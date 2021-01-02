COVID-19 UPDATE

Texas County recorded 40 positive COVID-19 cases in the three-day period ending Wednesday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Saturday. 

The numbers typically lag three days. 

The positivity rate in the county — the percentage of positive cases in a week — stands at 32.5 percent. The state figure is 19.2 percent.

