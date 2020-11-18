Texas County reported an additional 24 cases of COVID-19 over the last two days amid a spike in cases across the country, reports the Texas County Health Department.
There 48 positive cases in isolation at home, and another six are hospitalized. Nine have died since the pandemic began. The county’s positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases in the last seven days — stands at 27.7 percent. In Missouri the figure is 24.6 percent.
The cumulative number of cases crossed the 900 mark today. The total is 908; 845 have recovered.
SCHOOL DISTRICT
Positive cases at the Houston School District continue to be recorded.
On Wednesday, there were four students out — one in each of the elementary school and high schools. Two are middle school students.
Four employees are off campus due to cases. They include one in the high school, middle school, elementary and a district employee.
Quarantines are holding steady at about 30 students and five staff members.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.