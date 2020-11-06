The number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Texas County as infections in Missouri soared to record levels Friday.
There were 78 positive cases in isolation at home in the county. The number of cases increased by 34 since Wednesday, reported the Texas County Health Department. Three are hospitalized.
Since the pandemic began, 646 of 735 have recovered. There have been 81 new cases in the last week.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services the positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases in the last seven days in the county — stood at 33.1 percent in a week that testing was down 6.8 percent.
Missouri reported Friday a record daily increase in COVID-19 infections of 3,931 new cases and a record 1,834 people hospitalized with the disease in a single day.
Missouri also reported 25 COVID-19 deaths on Friday, bringing the state's death toll from the virus to 3,131. At least 200,507 people in Missouri have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
The rolling seven-day average of new infections in Missouri also reached a record 2,697 cases a week as of Friday.
Missouri had reported two daily increases in October that were higher than the record set Thursday, but both of those totals fell on either side of a multi-day gap when the state paused its data reporting amid concerns about inaccuracies.
