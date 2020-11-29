Texas County had 34 positive COVID-19 cases over the last seven days — much of which covered a holiday period, the Missouri Department of Health Senior Services said Sunday.
The positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases over a week — stood at about 25 percent. The rate in Missouri was 19.4 percent. The state said three days ago, there were 2,654 hospitalized in the state. Of those, 657 were ICU beds and 369 on ventilators.
